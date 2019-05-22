Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Date, Time and Possible Delay Due to VVPAT Matching

The counting of votes for the 2019 Indian general election is slated to take place on Thursday, May 23. The counting of votes for the 17th Lok Sabha Election will start at 7 am. The Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, which are supposed to be declared the same day are expected to be announced late evening due to tallying of the VVPAT (voter verified paper trail) slips with EVM count.An estimated 67.11 per cent electors turned up to vote in this year's Lok Sabha election, the highest ever turnout recorded in any parliamentary poll, which is a sharp rise from 2014’s 66.40 per cent.The Lok Sabha polls 2019 were held across 542 constituencies in seven phases and according to a PTI report, this is the first time that results of voting machines will be matched with slips generated by paper trail machines. The VVPAT will be tallied in 20,625 of the 10.35 lakh polling stations after the votes for the Lok Sabha elections are counted.The tallying will take place at special and secure counting booths under the direct supervision of the returning officer and his/her deputy, where cross verification is also expected to delay the announcing of the 2019 General Election Results. Wire mesh will be put up to prevent any unauthorised person from accessing the VVPAT slips.As per the procedure, first the slips will be counted and the EVM displays would be switched on to match the results. If there is a mismatch, the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls results based on paper slip count will be considered as final. The entire exercise of EVM-Paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours.Counting observers will monitor 22.3 lakh ballot units, 16.3 lakh control units and 17.3 lakh VVPATs during the process of tabulation before results are declared late evening. Notably key candidates whose fates will be decided include incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, BJP supremo Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others.