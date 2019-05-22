Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Key Candidates Whose Fate Will be Decided on May 23

After seven phases of polling between April 11 and May 19, to choose candidates for 543 seats in 29 states and 7 union territories, India is finally set for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Results which will be announced on May 23. Lok Sabha Elections 2019 had a pool of some major candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi. While Indian voters wait eagerly for the General Elections Results 2019, the fate of many key candidates for next five years will be revealed tomorrow.Before the Election Commission of India announces Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019, here’s a look at all the key candidates who will either win or lose in the 2019 election battle:1. Narendra Modi: The incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested from Varanasi constituency against Congress’ Ajay Rai and Mahagathbandhan’s Shalini Yadav.2. Akhilesh Yadav: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party candidate fought from Azamgarh seat against Dinesh Yadav of BJP.3. Mulayam Singh Yadav: Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh was up against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Prem Singh Shakya for Mainpuri seat.4. Rajnath Singh: Home Minister Rajnath Singh contested against Poonam Sinha of Samajwadi Party from Lucknow constituency.5. Sonia Gandhi: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi fought from Rae Bareli seat against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dinesh Singh.6. Rahul Gandhi/Smriti Irani: Both the key candidates Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani were up against each other for the Amethi seat.7. Amit Shah: BJP President Amit Shah has made his election debut against C J Chavda from Gandhinagar seat.8. Shatrughan Sinha: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, from a Congress ticket, was up against Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib.9. Kanhaiya Kumar: Student leader Kanhaiya Kumar made his political debut on a CPI ticket against BJP’s Giriraj Singh and RJD’s Tanweer Hasan.10. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur: Sadhvi Pragya made her political debut on a BJP ticket against former MP Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal.11. Sheila Dixit: Former Delhi Chief Minister, Sheila Dixit was up on a Congress ticket against BJP’s sitting MP and Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari in North East Delhi.12. Gautam Gambhir: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who made his political debut this year, contested on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket against AAP’s candidate Atishi in East Delhi constituency.13. Nitin Gadkari: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was up against Congress leader Nana Patole.14. Harish Rawat: Former CM and Congress candidate Harish Rawat fought against BJP’s Ajay Bhatt on Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat.15. Kiren Rijiju: Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs, was up against former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki in Arunachal Pradesh East.16. Rahul Gandhi: Another crucial seat for Rahul Gandhi was Wayanad in Kerala. He is fighting against CPI’s P P Suneer.17. Mehbooba Mufti: Former Chief Minister and PDP’s Chief Mehbooba Mufti contested against Congress’ Ghulam Ahmed Mir for Anantnag seat.18. Farooq Abdullah: National Conference candidate Farooq Abdullah was up against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sheikh Khalid Jehangir for Srinagar seat.19. H D Deve Gowda: JDS national president, HD Deve Gowda was up against BJP leader GS Basavaraju for Tumkur seat.20. Kanimozhi: DMK supremo Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi was fighting on a DMK seat from Thoothukudi against BJP State President Tamilisai Soundararajan.