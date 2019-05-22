Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Key Parties and What Exit Polls Say About Them

As India anxiously awaits the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections on May 23, here is a look at Exit Polls most of which have predicted a second term for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led UPA fall way short of even the half-way mark. The exit polls, released on the conclusion of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2019 have been rejected by the Opposition parties including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Left parties. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are gung-ho about retaining power with absolute majority.Twelve of 14 exit polls predicted the BJP led-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting a full majority ranging from 282 to 365 seats. On the other hand the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is predicted to get 82 to 165 seats.A party or an alliance needs 271 seats to form the government with the Lok Sabha elections having been held on 542 of 543 seats. For the NDA, Republic Bharat exit polls Jan ki Baat predicted 305 seats, News Nation 282-290 seats, Times Now-VMR 306 seats, India News-Polstrat 298 seats, ABP-Neilsen 267 seats and the India Today 339-365 seats.For the UPA, Republic Bharat Jan ki Baat predicted 124 seats, News Nation 118-126 seats, Times Now-VMR 142 seats, India News-Polstrat 118 seats, India Today 77-108 seats and ABP-Neilsen 127 seats.