Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: When, Where and How to Watch Counting of Votes; Get Live Updates on News18

The results of the 17th Lok Sabha Election will finally be out with the Election Commission of India counting of votes on May 23. The Lok Sabha polls were held across 542 constituencies in seven phases, starting from April 11 and concluding on May 19. The last phase saw 59 constituencies from 7 states and union territories exercising their right to vote including Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and the union territory of Chandigarh. According to most exit polls on the 2019 Indian general election, the BJP-led alliance and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi look all set to win the election and come to power for a second term.The process of counting of votes is likely to begin early at around 7am on May 23 and will take place in the presence of Returning Officers of individual constituencies. The Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019 will be declared on the same day once the Returning officer of a particular constituency is satisfied that all the votes have been counted correctly.For online updates, readers can follow News18.com's Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live blog on their website across all regions.Not only will News18 showcase minute-to-minute updates on the 2019 General Election Results, they will also provide information regarding candidates, their status in the elections and other news and opinions.One can also watch the Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019 live on TV at CNN-News18.Notably, the fate of key candidates like the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, BJP supremo Amit Shah and alliance partners Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati will be decided on May 23.