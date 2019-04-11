Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Are You a First Time Voter? Here is All You Need to Know

The 2019 Lok Sabha Election jamboree kicks off on Wednesday with the first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls 2019 to be held in 91 constituencies spread across 20 states and Union Territories. Nearly, 1,300 candidates are in the fray and millions of voters to decide their fate.The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will see approximately 8.4 crore new voters cast their vote for the first time ever, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said. So, there are few things that a first-time voter should know.Here's what you need to know if you are voting for the first time in Lok Sabha Election 2019In order to check your name on the electoral roll for Lok Sabha Election 2019, you can visit the Election Commission on India's website and check your name in the voter list prepared for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.The Election Commission of India has introduced the Voter Helpline that will assist the voters with the necessary information they need for Lok Sabha Election 2019.It is a toll-free number and the voters can ask for their details in the electoral roll, the status of their application via SMS also.The Election Commission of India has introduced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the guidance of political parties and candidates on March 10 for India General Elections 2019.If any political party or candidate is found violating the Model Code of Conduct, then you can report their activities to the Election Commission of India via this cVIGIL application.One needs to take a video or photograph of that particular activity wherein it is clearly visible that the candidate or the political party is found violating the Model Code of Conduct and post it on the app.The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.In states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal the Lok Sabha Election 2019 polling will be held in seven phases.This time all the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will have an attached Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to safeguard your vote.Also, for the first time, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will have faces of the candidates who are contesting along with their party symbols to make it easy for the voters to recognise them better.