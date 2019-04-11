English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Are You a First Time Voter? Here is All You Need to Know
The Election Commission of India has introduced the Voter Helpline that will assist the voters with the necessary information they need for Lok Sabha Election 2019.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The 2019 Lok Sabha Election jamboree kicks off on Wednesday with the first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls 2019 to be held in 91 constituencies spread across 20 states and Union Territories. Nearly, 1,300 candidates are in the fray and millions of voters to decide their fate.
The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will see approximately 8.4 crore new voters cast their vote for the first time ever, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said. So, there are few things that a first-time voter should know.
Here's what you need to know if you are voting for the first time in Lok Sabha Election 2019
First, Check your name on the electoral roll
In order to check your name on the electoral roll for Lok Sabha Election 2019, you can visit the Election Commission on India's website and check your name in the voter list prepared for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Second, Call toll-free Helpline 1950 for any assistance
The Election Commission of India has introduced the Voter Helpline that will assist the voters with the necessary information they need for Lok Sabha Election 2019.
It is a toll-free number and the voters can ask for their details in the electoral roll, the status of their application via SMS also.
Third, Proper Usage of cVIGIL app
The Election Commission of India has introduced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the guidance of political parties and candidates on March 10 for India General Elections 2019.
If any political party or candidate is found violating the Model Code of Conduct, then you can report their activities to the Election Commission of India via this cVIGIL application.
One needs to take a video or photograph of that particular activity wherein it is clearly visible that the candidate or the political party is found violating the Model Code of Conduct and post it on the app.
Fourth, Lok Sabha Election 2019 schedule and dates
The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.
In states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal the Lok Sabha Election 2019 polling will be held in seven phases.
Fifth, What to keep in mind on the polling day
This time all the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will have an attached Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to safeguard your vote.
Also, for the first time, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will have faces of the candidates who are contesting along with their party symbols to make it easy for the voters to recognise them better.
The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will see approximately 8.4 crore new voters cast their vote for the first time ever, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said. So, there are few things that a first-time voter should know.
Here's what you need to know if you are voting for the first time in Lok Sabha Election 2019
First, Check your name on the electoral roll
In order to check your name on the electoral roll for Lok Sabha Election 2019, you can visit the Election Commission on India's website and check your name in the voter list prepared for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Second, Call toll-free Helpline 1950 for any assistance
The Election Commission of India has introduced the Voter Helpline that will assist the voters with the necessary information they need for Lok Sabha Election 2019.
It is a toll-free number and the voters can ask for their details in the electoral roll, the status of their application via SMS also.
Third, Proper Usage of cVIGIL app
The Election Commission of India has introduced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the guidance of political parties and candidates on March 10 for India General Elections 2019.
If any political party or candidate is found violating the Model Code of Conduct, then you can report their activities to the Election Commission of India via this cVIGIL application.
One needs to take a video or photograph of that particular activity wherein it is clearly visible that the candidate or the political party is found violating the Model Code of Conduct and post it on the app.
Fourth, Lok Sabha Election 2019 schedule and dates
The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.
In states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal the Lok Sabha Election 2019 polling will be held in seven phases.
Fifth, What to keep in mind on the polling day
This time all the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will have an attached Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to safeguard your vote.
Also, for the first time, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will have faces of the candidates who are contesting along with their party symbols to make it easy for the voters to recognise them better.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Disha Patani, Priya Prakash Varrier Gets Trolled for Copy-Pasting Instagram Post
- First Images of Supermassive Black Hole Released, Twitter Gets Sucked Into the Void
- Miss World Manushi Chhillar to Star in a Romantic Film With Ranveer Singh?
- Never Thought 'Student Of The Year' Sequel Will Happen So Soon: Varun Dhawan
- Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp Are Quite Relevant For Your Audiophile Speakers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results