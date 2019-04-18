Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Are You a First Time Voter ? Here Is All You Need to Know

Polling is underway in 95 constituencies spread across 11 states and one Union Territory of Puducherry as voters will seal the fate of 1,644 candidates during the second of the seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections 2019. According to the Election Commission of India, 8.4 crore new voters will exercise their franchise during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. If you are one of them, here are a few things you should know.In order to check your name on the electoral roll for Lok Sabha Election 2019, you can visit the Election Commission of India's website and check your name in the voter list prepared for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.The Election Commission of India has introduced Voter Helpline 1950 to assist the voters with the necessary information they need for Lok Sabha Election 2019. If you are a first-time voter and need any assistance, feel free to ring up on the number. It is a toll-free number and the voters can ask for their electoral details, the status of their application via SMS also.The Election Commission of India has introduced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the guidance of political parties and candidates on March 10 for India General Elections 2019. If any political party or candidate is found violating the Model Code of Conduct, then you can report their activities to the Election Commission of India via this cVIGIL application.One needs to take a video or photograph of that particular activity wherein it is clearly visible that the candidate or the political party is found violating the Model Code of Conduct and post it on the app.The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and would conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.The remaining five phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be held on April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.This time all the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will have an attached Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to safeguard your vote.Also, for the first time, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will have faces of the candidates who are contesting along with their party symbols to make it easy for the voters to recognise them better.