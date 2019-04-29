English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: As Maharashtra Votes in Its Last phase of Polls, Women to Enjoy Perks at Booths
The Election Commission has informed that each assembly constituency in suburban Mumbai will have a Sakhi Matdan Kendra, which means a women-friendly polling station for each constituency.
Image for Representation.
Loading...
Lok Sabha elections 2019 | India will go to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 on Monday for 71 seats spread across 9 states.
Of these 9 states, Maharashtra will witness its last phase of voting, with 17 seats in the race. And it is estimated that 64 candidates with criminal cases will contest elections in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Maharashtra.
However, there is some good news too amidst all the voting chaos. To attract and encourage Mumbaikars to come and vote in large numbers, the Election Commission has made some elaborate plans.
All the six constituencies in Mumbai will go to vote on Monday. The Election Commission has informed that each assembly constituency in suburban Mumbai will have a Sakhi Matdan Kendra, which means a women-friendly polling station for each constituency.
These polling booths will be managed entirely by women.
In addition, rangoli and other art forms would be used at these booths to make them look more attractive while cold drinks would be offered to all the voters at these booths.
The Election Commission has also decided to give a pack of sanitary napkins to all the women voters as a ‘goodwill gesture’ at these women-friendly booths.
In Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi, there will be at least one women-friendly and one disabled-friendly booth in each polling station. There will be three queues – for handicapped, senior citizens and pregnant women, and women – other than one general queue.
Medical kits and creche will also be provided at these booths for emergency purposes.
Of these 9 states, Maharashtra will witness its last phase of voting, with 17 seats in the race. And it is estimated that 64 candidates with criminal cases will contest elections in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Maharashtra.
However, there is some good news too amidst all the voting chaos. To attract and encourage Mumbaikars to come and vote in large numbers, the Election Commission has made some elaborate plans.
All the six constituencies in Mumbai will go to vote on Monday. The Election Commission has informed that each assembly constituency in suburban Mumbai will have a Sakhi Matdan Kendra, which means a women-friendly polling station for each constituency.
These polling booths will be managed entirely by women.
In addition, rangoli and other art forms would be used at these booths to make them look more attractive while cold drinks would be offered to all the voters at these booths.
The Election Commission has also decided to give a pack of sanitary napkins to all the women voters as a ‘goodwill gesture’ at these women-friendly booths.
In Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi, there will be at least one women-friendly and one disabled-friendly booth in each polling station. There will be three queues – for handicapped, senior citizens and pregnant women, and women – other than one general queue.
Medical kits and creche will also be provided at these booths for emergency purposes.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
-
Saturday 27 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
Saturday 27 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
Friday 26 April , 2019 Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manchester City Can Thank VAR Technology For Staying on Course For Premier League Title Push
- IPL 2019 | Pandya Smashes Fastest 50 of the Season
- Finch Says Thank You to 'All Time Greats' Dhoni & Kohli for Jerseys
- Diljit Dosanjh or Ranveer Singh, Who Rocked the 'Wizard of Oz' Inspired Hoodie Better?
- Exactly Two Years After Baahubali 2 Released, Avengers Endgame is Challenging Its Box Office Records
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results