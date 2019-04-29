Lok Sabha Elections 2019: As Maharashtra Votes in Its Last phase of Polls, Women to Enjoy Perks at Booths

India will go to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019 on Monday for 71 seats spread across 9 states.Of these 9 states, Maharashtra will witness its last phase of voting, with 17 seats in the race. And it is estimated that 64 candidates with criminal cases will contest elections in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Maharashtra.However, there is some good news too amidst all the voting chaos. To attract and encourage Mumbaikars to come and vote in large numbers, the Election Commission has made some elaborate plans.All the six constituencies in Mumbai will go to vote on Monday. The Election Commission has informed that each assembly constituency in suburban Mumbai will have a Sakhi Matdan Kendra, which means a women-friendly polling station for each constituency.These polling booths will be managed entirely by women.In addition, rangoli and other art forms would be used at these booths to make them look more attractive while cold drinks would be offered to all the voters at these booths.The Election Commission has also decided to give a pack of sanitary napkins to all the women voters as a ‘goodwill gesture’ at these women-friendly booths.In Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi, there will be at least one women-friendly and one disabled-friendly booth in each polling station. There will be three queues – for handicapped, senior citizens and pregnant women, and women – other than one general queue.Medical kits and creche will also be provided at these booths for emergency purposes.