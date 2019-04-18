SPONSORED BY
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Check How to Download Voter Slip, Direct Link at nvsp.in

Carrying a photo voter slip along with voter identification card or Electors Photo Identity (EPIC) Card or Voter's ID issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is mandatory if you want to cast your vote.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 18, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
Voters display their voter slips as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections in Chirapondi, Jabalpur. (Image: AP)
The second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is underway in 97 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories. One of the important things to do before you head out to exercise your democratic right is to ensure in advance that your name is included on the voters' list. It is also important to you’re your voter slip ready if you wish to participate in the voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Carrying a photo voter slip along with voter identification card or Electors Photo Identity (EPIC) Card or Voter's ID issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is mandatory if you want to cast your vote.

If your name is not on the list, you can check out this step-by-step guide of the procedure you need to follow to get your Voter Slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Voter Services Portal’s - nvsp.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ option

Step 3: Fill in your credentials and press the 'search' button

Step 4: Your name will now appear at the bottom of the page

Step 5: Click on view details and the page will direct you to your voter slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Step 6: Click on Print Voter Information' at the bottom of your voter slip and take a print out.

General Elections 2019 in India are being held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of the votes will take place on May 23.
