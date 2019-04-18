English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Check How to Download Voter Slip, Direct Link at nvsp.in
Carrying a photo voter slip along with voter identification card or Electors Photo Identity (EPIC) Card or Voter's ID issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is mandatory if you want to cast your vote.
Voters display their voter slips as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections in Chirapondi, Jabalpur. (Image: AP)
Loading...
The second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is underway in 97 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories. One of the important things to do before you head out to exercise your democratic right is to ensure in advance that your name is included on the voters' list. It is also important to you’re your voter slip ready if you wish to participate in the voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Carrying a photo voter slip along with voter identification card or Electors Photo Identity (EPIC) Card or Voter's ID issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is mandatory if you want to cast your vote.
If your name is not on the list, you can check out this step-by-step guide of the procedure you need to follow to get your Voter Slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Voter Services Portal’s - nvsp.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ option
Step 3: Fill in your credentials and press the 'search' button
Step 4: Your name will now appear at the bottom of the page
Step 5: Click on view details and the page will direct you to your voter slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Step 6: Click on Print Voter Information' at the bottom of your voter slip and take a print out.
General Elections 2019 in India are being held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of the votes will take place on May 23.
If your name is not on the list, you can check out this step-by-step guide of the procedure you need to follow to get your Voter Slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Voter Services Portal’s - nvsp.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ option
Step 3: Fill in your credentials and press the 'search' button
Step 4: Your name will now appear at the bottom of the page
Step 5: Click on view details and the page will direct you to your voter slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Step 6: Click on Print Voter Information' at the bottom of your voter slip and take a print out.
General Elections 2019 in India are being held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of the votes will take place on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli and Wife Anushka Host RCB Team for Dinner
- Kalank is Biggest Opener in Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan's Career, Earns Rs 21.6 Crores on Day 1
- Varun Dhawan on Kalank: I Take it as My Responsibility to Take My Film to the Finishing Line
- Anupam Kher Tweets Adorable DDLJ GIF, Shah Rukh Khan Responds to 'Daddy Cool'
- Foldgate: The Samsung Galaxy Fold Has a Serious Problem With The Foldable Display
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results