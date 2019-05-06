English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Fifth Phase: Step-by-step Guide for First Times Voters
The Lok Sabha Polls 2019 will see a whopping 8.4 crore citizens exercise their voting right for the first time.
Representative image.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | 674 candidates will fancy their chances to enter the Lok Sabha as 51constituencies spread over seven states and union territories go to polls today during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. According to the Election Commission of India, the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 will see a whopping 8.4 crore citizens exercise their voting right for the first time.
Voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 phase five will take place in some seats of Bihar (5 constituencies), Jammu and Kashmir (two constituencies), Jharkhand (4 constituencies), Madhya Pradesh (7 constituencies), Rajasthan 12 constituencies), Uttar Pradesh (14 constituencies) and West Bengal (7 constituencies).
Here is what you need to know if you are a first-time voter.
CHECK YOUR NAME IN THE VOTER LIST AT THIS WEBSITE
To see if your name figures in the voter list for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, visit the National Voter Services Portal website. https://www.nvsp.in/
CALL THIS TOLL-FREE HELPLINE
Voter Helpline 1950, set up by the Election Commission of India, will provide voters with the necessary information for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Voters can call the toll-free number for their electoral and other details.
THIS APP WILL HELP YOU REPORT VIOLATIONS
To help voters report activities of any political party or candidate found violating the Model Code of Conduct, Election Commission of India has created the cVIGIL application. All you need to do is take a video or photograph of activity wherein it is clearly visible that the candidate or the political party is found violating the Model Code of Conduct and post it on the app.
KNOW THE DATES
The remaining two phases of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held on May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
PROTECT YOUR VOTE
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) attached to help you protect your vote. For the first time, EVMs also have faces of the candidates along with their party symbols to make it easy for the voters to recognize them better.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
