Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time Voters, Keep this in Mind

Voters will today decide the fate of 1,612 candidates during the third phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in 14 states and Union Territories. According to the Election Commission of India, 8.4 crore new voters will exercise their democratic right during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. And, if you are one of them, here are a few things you should know.You can visit the National Voter Services Portal website and check your name in the voter list prepared for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.Voter Helpline 1950 introduced by the Election Commission of India will assist voters with the necessary information they need for Lok Sabha Election 2019.It is a toll-free number and the voters can ask for their electoral details, the status of their application via SMS also.You can report to the Election Commission of India activities of any political party or candidate if they are found violating the Model Code of Conduct, via this cVIGIL application.You only need to take a video or photograph of an activity wherein it is clearly visible that the candidate or the political party is found violating the Model Code of Conduct and post it on the app.The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and would conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.The remaining four phases of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have an attached Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to safeguard your vote. The EVMs also have, for the first time, faces of the candidates who are contesting along with their party symbols to make it easy for the voters to recognise them better.