Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First Times Voters, Here is All You Need to Know

2019 General Elections | Voters will seal the fate of 943 candidates as 71 constituencies spread over nine states go to polls today during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Interestingly, according to the Election Commission of India, the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 will see 8.4 crore new voters exercise their democratic right. Here is what you need to know if you are one of them.Visit the National Voter Services Portal website to see if your name figures in the voter list for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.Set up by the Election Commission of India, Voter Helpline 1950 will provide voters with necessary information for 2019 General Elections.Voters can ring up the toll-free number for their electoral details, etc.The cVIGIL application has been created to help you report to the Election Commission of India activities of any political party or candidate found violating the Model Code of Conduct. You just need to take a video or photograph of an activity wherein it is clearly visible that the candidate or the political party is found violating the Model Code of Conduct and post it on the app.The remaining three phases of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held on May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) has been attached to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to help you protect your vote. Also, for the first time, EVMs have faces of the candidates who are contesting along with their party symbols to make it easy for the voters to recognise them better.