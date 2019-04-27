Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's a Look at the 17 Maharashtra Seats Which Will Go to Polls on April 29

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | From political heavyweights to greenhorns, 393 candidates are vying for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, which will be voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election on April 29. While the BJP and Shiv Sena are hoping to repeat their 2014 performance (they had won 8 and 9 seats respectively), the Congress will try and reclaim lost ground in the state.MUMBAI NORTH: Bollywood actress and Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar takes on BJP heavyweight Gopal Shetty. Electorate : 17, 83,870 voters comprising 9,72,645 males and 8,11,225 females.MUMBAI NORTH-EAST: BJP's Manoj Kotak vs NCP's former MP Sanjay Dina Patil. Electorate: 16,68,347 voters including 9,23,011 males and 7,45,342 femalesMUMBAI NORTH-WEST: Sitting Shiv Sena MP Gajanan C. Kirtikar vs former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam. Electorate: 17,75,428 voters including 9,86,908 males and 7,88,520 females.MUMBAI NORTH-CENTRAL: Sitting BJP MP Poonam Mahajan vs three-time ex-Congress MP Priya Dutt. Electorate: 17, 38,894 voters including 9,67,474 males and 7,71,420 females.MUMBAI SOUTH-CENTRAL: Sitting Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale vs Congress ex-MP Eknath Gaikwad. Electorate : 14,47,885 including 7,93,801 males and 6,54,084 females.MUMBAI SOUTH: Former MP and union minister Milind M. Deora vs sitting Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. Electorate : 14,85,846 voters including 8,28,964 males and 6,56,882 females.NANDURBAR (ST): Sitting BJP MP Dr Heena Gavit vs Congress's K. C. Padavi. Electorate: 16,72,715 including 8,52,379 males and 8,20,336 females.DHULE: BJP's Union Minister of State for Defence (Dr) Subhas Bhamre vs Kunal R. Patil. Electorateä16,74,469 voters including 8,78,610 males and 7,95,895 females.DINDORI (ST): BJP’s Bharti P. Pawar vs NCP's Dhanraj Mahale vs CPI(M)'s Jiva Pandu Gavit. Total electorate : 15,30,139 including 8,08,018 males and 7.22,121 females.NASHIK: NCP's Sameer Bhujbal vs Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse. Electorate: 15,93,237 voters including 5,24,572 men and 7,42,780 women.PALGHAR (ST): BJP’s Rajendra Gavit fighting on a Shiv Sena ticket on a ‘seat swap' vs former BVA MP Baliram S. Jadhav. Electorate : 15,78,077, including 8,30,432 males and 7,47,645 females.BHIWANDI: Congress's Suresh K. Taware vs BJP's Kapil M. Patil. Electorate: 16, 96,598 voters comprising 9, 45,405 males and 7,51,184 females.KALYAN: Sitting MP of the Shiv Sena, Shrikant Shinde vs NCP’s veteran social worker and municipal corporator Babaji B. Patil. Electorate: 19,22,045 including 10,45,495 males and 8,76,551 females.THANE: Shiv Sena’s sitting MP Rajan Vichare vs NCP's Anand P. Paranjpe. Electorate: 20,73,442 voters comprising 11,42,158 males and 9,31,284 females.MAVAL: Parth Ajit Pawar, son of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and grand-nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar vs Shiv Sena's sitting MP Shrirang C. Barne. Electorate: 19,53,741 voters including 10,35,960 males and 9,17,781 females.SHIRUR: Television actor Amol Kolhe contesting on an NCP ticket vs sitting Sena MP Shivajirao A. Patil. Electorate: 18,24,112 voters comprising 9,73,236 males and 8,50,876 females.SHIRDI (SC): Shiv Sena's sitting MP Sadashiv Lokhande vs the Congress's Bhausaheb M Kamble, a legislator from Shrirampur. Electorate: 14,59,712, including 7,65,921 males and 6,93,791 females.