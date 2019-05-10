English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Qualified are the Candidates in Poll Fray in 6th Phase
There are also 184 graduates, 127 'graduate professionals' and 176 postgraduates contesting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Over 50 per cent of the 979 candidates contesting in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections have completed their graduation or above. Self-sworn affidavits submitted by candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha polls with their nomination papers reveal their varied educational backgrounds. Eight constituencies of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four constituencies of Jharkhand, 14 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, seven constituencies of Delhi and 10 constituencies of Haryana are going to polls on Sunday. The seventh and the final phase of the ongoing general elections will be held on May 19, while counting of votes will take place on May 23.
According to the Association of Democratic Reforms, 395 (41%) candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th, while 509 (53%) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.
Thirty-five candidates have mentioned their educational background as “literate”; 24 have studied till Class 5, while 84 candidates cleared Class 8 exams. One-hundred and twenty candidates are matriculated while 167 have studied till Class 12.
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Candidates with Graduation/Post Graduation Degrees
There are also 184 graduates, 127 “graduate professionals” and 176 postgraduates contesting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections.
The candidates in fray also include 22 doctorates and 25 others who have mentioned ‘Other’ as their educational qualification. Two candidates haven’t mentioned their education at all.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
