»
1-min read

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Key Battles to Watch Out for in the Fifth Phase

While this phase will have the lowest number of constituencies in the fray, the Fifth Phase has definitely included in it few of the most key seats of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2019, 8:03 AM IST
File photos of Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani.
Loading...
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | India will poll for the Fifth Phase of General Elections 2019 on May 6 for 51 seats across seven states. The Fifth Phase of General Elections will have a tough fight between a few major candidates, in the state of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Rae Bareli and Amethi, two of the strongholds of Congress, will go to polling on May 6. While this phase will have the lowest number of constituencies in the fray, the Fifth Phase has definitely included in it few of the most key seats of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Here are some of the seats that will have key candidates in the loop:

1. Saran (Bihar)

Former Union Minister of State, Rajiv Pratap Rudy will contest on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Chandrika Roy, son of former Bihar CM Late Daroga Prasad Roy.

2. Hajipur (Bihar)

Lok JanShakti Party (LJP) Chief Ramvilas Paswan’s brother Pashupati Kr Paras will be fighting against Shiv Chandra Ram, former Bihar Minister from Rashtriya Janata Dal.

3. Madhubani (Bihar)

Former Union Minister Shakeel Ahmad will be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from IND seat against Ashok Yadav, son of sitting MP Hukumdeo Narayan Yadav from Bharatiya Janata Party.

4. Hazaribagh (Jharkhand)

Jayant Sinha, Minister of State and a candidate with the highest income in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be contesting against Gopal Sahu, treasurer of Jharkhand State Congress.

5. Jaipur Rural (Rajasthan)

Former Olympian and Minister of State for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will be up against Krishna Poonia, an Olympian discus thrower, who will be contesting from Congress.

6. Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be contesting against Poonam Sinha of Samajwadi party, who is the wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and the richest candidate of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

7. Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh)

UPA chairperson and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is fighting for the Rae Bareli seat against Dinesh Singh, an ex-Congress leader who is now with Bharatiya Janata Party.

8. Amethi (Uttar Pradesh)

Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani will be contesting as a BJP candidate against Rahul Gandhi, President of Congress Party.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Also Watch

T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

