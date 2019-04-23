English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Know the Important Facts and Figures about Phase 3
he Election Commission of India (ECI) has also released official notification for Third Phase of 2019 General Elections.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Lok Sabha Elections 2019, which began on April 11, have entered the third phase today, with voting taking place in 115 constituencies spread across 14 states and union territories. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also released official notification for Third Phase of 2019 General Elections.
Here are the major updates and facts about the third phase of Lok Sabha elections:
• The polls will be conducted in these states- Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.
• From the above listed states/Union Territories- polling for all seats in constituencies under Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry will be completed today.
• Total 142 women candidates will contest in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, witnessing an increase in the number of women candidates as compared to the first two phases.
• Almost 340 candidates with criminal cases are contesting in the third phase of General Elections 2019.
• There will be a dip in the percentage of crorepati candidates in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Election as compared to the first two phases.
• According to ECI, the polling will mostly be held from 7 am to 6 pm. However, voting in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha will end early.
• Voting for Tripura (East) seat, which was scheduled to be held in the second phase and was postponed due to law and order concerns, will be also be held today.
Keywords:
Here are the major updates and facts about the third phase of Lok Sabha elections:
• The polls will be conducted in these states- Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.
• From the above listed states/Union Territories- polling for all seats in constituencies under Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry will be completed today.
• Total 142 women candidates will contest in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, witnessing an increase in the number of women candidates as compared to the first two phases.
• Almost 340 candidates with criminal cases are contesting in the third phase of General Elections 2019.
• There will be a dip in the percentage of crorepati candidates in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Election as compared to the first two phases.
• According to ECI, the polling will mostly be held from 7 am to 6 pm. However, voting in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha will end early.
• Voting for Tripura (East) seat, which was scheduled to be held in the second phase and was postponed due to law and order concerns, will be also be held today.
Keywords:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Meets His Mother Before Casting Vote
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
War Of Words: Sadhvi Pragya Apologises After Outrage Over 'Curse' Remark On Karkare
-
Sunday 21 April , 2019
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Elections 2019: PM Modi Meets His Mother Before Casting Vote
Saturday 20 April , 2019 War Of Words: Sadhvi Pragya Apologises After Outrage Over 'Curse' Remark On Karkare
Sunday 21 April , 2019 Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh
- Estimates Suggest Avengers Endgame can Earn Over Rs 6970 Crore in First Weekend
- Soon, You Will be Able to Change DTH Operators Without Having to Buy a New Set Top Box
- Bharat Actress Disha Patani Ups Hotness Quotient with Her New Selfie, See Here
- I Want to be India's Manny Pacquiao: Boxer-Turned-Politician Vijender Singh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results