Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Know the Important Facts and Figures about Phase 3

he Election Commission of India (ECI) has also released official notification for Third Phase of 2019 General Elections.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Know the Important Facts and Figures about Phase 3
Image for representation.
Loading...
Lok Sabha Elections 2019, which began on April 11, have entered the third phase today, with voting taking place in 115 constituencies spread across 14 states and union territories. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also released official notification for Third Phase of 2019 General Elections.

Here are the major updates and facts about the third phase of Lok Sabha elections:

• The polls will be conducted in these states- Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.
• From the above listed states/Union Territories- polling for all seats in constituencies under Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry will be completed today.
• Total 142 women candidates will contest in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, witnessing an increase in the number of women candidates as compared to the first two phases.
• Almost 340 candidates with criminal cases are contesting in the third phase of General Elections 2019.
• There will be a dip in the percentage of crorepati candidates in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Election as compared to the first two phases.
• According to ECI, the polling will mostly be held from 7 am to 6 pm. However, voting in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha will end early.
• Voting for Tripura (East) seat, which was scheduled to be held in the second phase and was postponed due to law and order concerns, will be also be held today.
Keywords:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram