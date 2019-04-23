Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Know the Important Facts and Figures about Phase 3

Lok Sabha Elections 2019, which began on April 11, have entered the third phase today, with voting taking place in 115 constituencies spread across 14 states and union territories. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also released official notification for Third Phase of 2019 General Elections.Here are the major updates and facts about the third phase of Lok Sabha elections:• The polls will be conducted in these states- Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.• From the above listed states/Union Territories- polling for all seats in constituencies under Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry will be completed today.• Total 142 women candidates will contest in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, witnessing an increase in the number of women candidates as compared to the first two phases.• Almost 340 candidates with criminal cases are contesting in the third phase of General Elections 2019.• There will be a dip in the percentage of crorepati candidates in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Election as compared to the first two phases.• According to ECI, the polling will mostly be held from 7 am to 6 pm. However, voting in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha will end early.• Voting for Tripura (East) seat, which was scheduled to be held in the second phase and was postponed due to law and order concerns, will be also be held today.Keywords: