Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Know The Key Contestants In Fray For The Third Phase Before You Cast Vote

India is voting today during the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. And while 1612 candidates fight it off for 115 seats spread across 14 States and Union Territories, here is a look at the prominent ones running for the third phase of General Elections 2019.Among the key contestants in the fray are BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.While BJP Chief Amit Shah will make his Lok Sabha election debut from Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, his home state, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will contest on Wayanad seat in Kerela, which is also his second seat. Amit Shah has replaced BJP’s key leader L K Advani to contest for Gandhinagar seat.Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will be fighting against BJP’s Rajasekaran in Thiruvananthapuram seat of Kerela. Rajasekaran was the governor of Mizoram until his resignation last month.In Ernakulam, Union Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam will be contesting against CPI (M)’s former Rajya Sabha MP P Rajeev.Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest on Mainpuri seat in Uttar Pradesh.Some other key contestants for Tuesday’s polling are Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan who will contest against BJP’s Jaya Prada for Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh.BJP’s youth leader Varun Gandhi will contest from Pilibhit, a seat formerly represented by his mother, Maneka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh.Supriya Sule, daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, will contest from Baramati, Maharashtra.Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav will contest against seven-time MP Sharad Yadav for Madhepura seat in Bihar.Former Chief Minister and PDP’s Chief Mehbooba Mufti will contest against Congress’ Ghulam Ahmed Mir for Anantnag seat in Jammu and Kashmir.BJP’s spokesperson Sambit Patra will cross the swords with two-time sitting MP and BJD spokesman Pinaki Mishra and state Congress media cell Chairman Satya Prakash Nayak for Puri seat in Orissa.