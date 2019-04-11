English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: No Voter Slip? Quickly Visit nvsp.in to Download It
Carrying the photo voter slip along with Voter ID or the EPIC Card issued by the Election Commission of India is mandatory if you want to cast your vote for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
People standing in a queue outside a polling booth to cast their vote. (Image for representation)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | The voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway, but before you head to your nearest polling booth to exercise your democratic right, make sure your name figures on the voter list prepared by the Election Commission of India, just in case you haven’t received your voter slip yet.
Bear in mind that carrying the photo voter slip along with voter identification card (Voter ID) or Electors Photo Identity (EPIC) Card issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is mandatory if you want to cast your vote for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Here is a step-by-step guide you need to follow to get your Voters Slip for Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
1. Visit the official website of the National Voter Services Portal's - nvsp.in
2. Click on 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' option
3. Fill in your credentials and press the 'search' button
4. Your name will now appear at the bottom of the page
5. Click on view details and the page will direct you to your voter slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
6. Click on Print Voter Information' at the bottom of your voter slip and take a print out
Millions of voters will decide the fate of candidates in 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories. Polling is underway in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana , Uttarakhand, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
