Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Number of Seats, States Going to Polls Today and Other Important Facts for Voters

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2019, 7:27 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2019 | India will witness the fourth phase of General Elections 2019 on Monday. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019, which began on April 11, has been spread out in seven phases till May 19. Before the commencement of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Election Commission of India had issued a detailed notification on the candidates and constituencies on April 25. Interested voters may look at this file on the official website of ECI.

Besides, other important facts that the voters should know.

Key points about the fourth phase of General Elections 2019:

• The fourth Phase will have elections in 71 seats spread across 9 states.

• The voting for the fourth place will take place in some seats of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

• Out of the nine states that will vote on Monday, three states – Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal – will have voting in all the seven phases.

• Maharashtra will have its last phase of voting on April 29. Total 17 seats from Maharashtra will go for polling on Monday, including six from Mumbai.

• Maharashtra is said to be home to top five ‘red alert’ constituencies going to polls on April
29.

• There are 306 crorepati candidates in the fray for the fourth phase of the general elections, out of which 109 are from Maharashtra. About 28% of total candidates contesting the election on April 29 in Maharashtra have declared criminal cases against them.

• In Jammu and Kashmir, voting will also be held in all the polling stations falling in Kulgam
district under the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

• In Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara is one of the important Lok Sabha seats, where 14 candidates are competing.

• In Odisha, 42 of the total 147 Assembly seats will also go to polls in this phase.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
