Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase Five: All You Need to Know
Voting will take place in a number of seats in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Voters show their voter's identity cards and ink-marked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station, during the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ajmer district, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Fifth Phase | Voting for the fifth-phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be held on May 6. The results of the seven-phase General Election 2019 will be declared on May 23. Voting for the remaining two phases will take place on May 12 and May 19.
Voting will take place in a number of seats in Bihar (5 constituencies), Jammu and Kashmir (two constituencies), Jharkhand (4 constituencies), Madhya Pradesh (7 constituencies), Rajasthan 12 constituencies), Uttar Pradesh (14 constituencies) and West Bengal (7 constituencies).
Before India goes to poll on May 6 for the fifth phase, here are some key points about this phase of General Elections 2019:
• The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Fifth Phase will have the elections in 7 states for 51 seats.
• The fifth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections has the lowest number of states going to election for the lowest number of constituency seats in General Elections 2019.
• The voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 fifth phase will take place in 5 seats of Bihar, 2 seats from Jammu and Kashmir, 4 seats from Jharkhand, 7 seats from Madhya Pradesh, 12 seats from Rajasthan, 14 seats from Uttar Pradesh, and 7 seats from West Bengal.
• Out of the seven states that will vote on May 6, three states – Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal – will have voting in all the seven phases.
• Jammu and Kashmir will have its last phase of voting on May 6. This will be the first election in Ladakh division since its split from the Kashmir division which took place earlier this year.
• A total of 8,75,88,722 electors will be casting their vote in 96,088 boots set across the seven states for the fifth phase of 2019 General Elections.
• In Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, 674 candidates are in the fray for 51 seats, out of which 126 candidates have criminal cases attached to them. 184 crorepati candidates will be contesting in the fifth phase.
• Major party candidates, from national parties BJP and Congress, as well as other regional parties, will battle it out for a few key seats in the fifth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
• In phase five of 2019 General Elections, Union Minister Jayant Sinha, who is contesting from Hazaribagh, tops the list of candidates with the highest income with Rs 5.72 crore. Poonam Sinha, who is making her political debut from Lucknow as a Samajwadi Party candidate, is the richest candidate with Rs 193 crore.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Photogallery
