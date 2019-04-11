English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: This is How Voters Can Identify Parties
The Election Commission of India (ECI) also has the arduous task of allotting symbols to other parties and innumerable independent candidates every election.
Congress and BJP's symbols.
Loading...
Ever wondered how voters identify the party or candidate of their choice in a billion-plus populated country like India? Well, the answer is: ‘symbols.’
So, the ‘Lotus’ is not only India’s national flower but also the party symbol of the ruling BJP while the palm of a hand has served as a brand image for the Indian National Congress, India’s grand old party, for decades.
Besides the BJP and Congress, five more national parties and 64 state parties have fixed symbols allotted to them. The Election Commission of India (ECI) also has the arduous task of allotting symbols to other parties and innumerable independent candidates every election.
As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 take place across the country, here is more on how these ‘symbols’ came into being and the purpose they serve.
Introduced to deal with the problem of illiteracy among the electorate— almost three in four voters were illiterate when India held its first national election in 1951-52— the symbols have over the years come to define political parties and candidates.
Let’s take a look at some more party symbols and what they represent (or not!)
‘Elephant or Bicycle ride’
The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is one of the few parties to use an animal, an elephant, as its symbol while its current ally Samajwadi Party banks on a popular mode of transport bicycle to woo voters.
Hammer, sickle, star, farmer and peasant form the almost identical symbols of the Communist Party of India and Community Party of India (Marxist). And then there is the Aam Aadmi Party’s famous jhadoo or broom symbol, representing its promise to sweep out corruption from the country.
Some other popular symbols that are favourites of lesser-known political parties or independent candidates are ceiling fan, car, bat, noodle bowl, cauliflower, green chili, a dish rack with three plates, and a pen nib radiating rays of ink.
So, the ‘Lotus’ is not only India’s national flower but also the party symbol of the ruling BJP while the palm of a hand has served as a brand image for the Indian National Congress, India’s grand old party, for decades.
Besides the BJP and Congress, five more national parties and 64 state parties have fixed symbols allotted to them. The Election Commission of India (ECI) also has the arduous task of allotting symbols to other parties and innumerable independent candidates every election.
As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 take place across the country, here is more on how these ‘symbols’ came into being and the purpose they serve.
Introduced to deal with the problem of illiteracy among the electorate— almost three in four voters were illiterate when India held its first national election in 1951-52— the symbols have over the years come to define political parties and candidates.
Let’s take a look at some more party symbols and what they represent (or not!)
‘Elephant or Bicycle ride’
The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is one of the few parties to use an animal, an elephant, as its symbol while its current ally Samajwadi Party banks on a popular mode of transport bicycle to woo voters.
Hammer, sickle, star, farmer and peasant form the almost identical symbols of the Communist Party of India and Community Party of India (Marxist). And then there is the Aam Aadmi Party’s famous jhadoo or broom symbol, representing its promise to sweep out corruption from the country.
Some other popular symbols that are favourites of lesser-known political parties or independent candidates are ceiling fan, car, bat, noodle bowl, cauliflower, green chili, a dish rack with three plates, and a pen nib radiating rays of ink.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: "Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear", Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: "Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear", Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Fab Phone Fest: OnePlus 6T Available at Lowest Price of Rs 33,499
- Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta Break Ties After an Ugly Brawl: Report
- Kim Kardashian's First Solo on Vogue Magazine Faces Backlash, Readers Want Real Models on Cover
- Elections 2019: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Black Hole Image Revealed to Public for the First Time Ever
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results