Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Visit nvsp.in to Download Your Voter Slip

Voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates as 51constituencies spread over seven states and union territories are going to polls today during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The states that will be voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Bihar (5 constituencies), Jammu and Kashmir (two constituencies), Jharkhand (4 constituencies), Madhya Pradesh (7 constituencies), Rajasthan 12 constituencies), Uttar Pradesh (14 constituencies) and West Bengal (7 constituencies).Before you venture to your nearest polling booth to cast your vote, ensure that your name is available on the voters' list prepared for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 since carrying photo voter slip along with voter identification card or Electors Photo Identity (EPIC) Card or Voter's ID issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been mandatory.Follow these steps to get your Voter Slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.Step 1: Head to the official website of the National Voter Services Portal's - nvsp.in (https://www.nvsp.in/)Step 2: Click 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' optionStep 3: Fill your credentials and press the 'search' buttonStep 4: Your name should now appear at the bottom of the pageStep 5: Click on view details and the page will direct you to your voter slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.Step 6: Click on Print Voter Information' at the bottom of your voter slip and take a print out.General Elections 2019 in India are being held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.