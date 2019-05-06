Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Visit nvsp.in to Download Your Voter Slip

Ensure that your name is available on the voters' list prepared for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 since carrying photo voter slip along with Voter's ID issued by the Election Commission of India has been mandatory.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Visit nvsp.in to Download Your Voter Slip
Voters display their voter slips as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections in Chirapondi, Jabalpur. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase Five | Voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates as 51constituencies spread over seven states and union territories are going to polls today during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The states that will be voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Bihar (5 constituencies), Jammu and Kashmir (two constituencies), Jharkhand (4 constituencies), Madhya Pradesh (7 constituencies), Rajasthan 12 constituencies), Uttar Pradesh (14 constituencies) and West Bengal (7 constituencies).

Before you venture to your nearest polling booth to cast your vote, ensure that your name is available on the voters' list prepared for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 since carrying photo voter slip along with voter identification card or Electors Photo Identity (EPIC) Card or Voter's ID issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been mandatory.

Follow these steps to get your Voter Slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Step 1: Head to the official website of the National Voter Services Portal's - nvsp.in (https://www.nvsp.in/)

Step 2: Click 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' option

Step 3: Fill your credentials and press the 'search' button

Step 4: Your name should now appear at the bottom of the page

Step 5: Click on view details and the page will direct you to your voter slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Step 6: Click on Print Voter Information' at the bottom of your voter slip and take a print out.

General Elections 2019 in India are being held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram