English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Visit nvsp.in to Download Your Voter Slip
Ensure that your name is available on the voters' list prepared for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 since carrying photo voter slip along with Voter's ID issued by the Election Commission of India has been mandatory.
Voters display their voter slips as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections in Chirapondi, Jabalpur. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase Five | Voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates as 51constituencies spread over seven states and union territories are going to polls today during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The states that will be voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are Bihar (5 constituencies), Jammu and Kashmir (two constituencies), Jharkhand (4 constituencies), Madhya Pradesh (7 constituencies), Rajasthan 12 constituencies), Uttar Pradesh (14 constituencies) and West Bengal (7 constituencies).
Before you venture to your nearest polling booth to cast your vote, ensure that your name is available on the voters' list prepared for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 since carrying photo voter slip along with voter identification card or Electors Photo Identity (EPIC) Card or Voter's ID issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been mandatory.
Follow these steps to get your Voter Slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Step 1: Head to the official website of the National Voter Services Portal's - nvsp.in (https://www.nvsp.in/)
Step 2: Click 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' option
Step 3: Fill your credentials and press the 'search' button
Step 4: Your name should now appear at the bottom of the page
Step 5: Click on view details and the page will direct you to your voter slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Step 6: Click on Print Voter Information' at the bottom of your voter slip and take a print out.
General Elections 2019 in India are being held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Before you venture to your nearest polling booth to cast your vote, ensure that your name is available on the voters' list prepared for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 since carrying photo voter slip along with voter identification card or Electors Photo Identity (EPIC) Card or Voter's ID issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been mandatory.
Follow these steps to get your Voter Slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Step 1: Head to the official website of the National Voter Services Portal's - nvsp.in (https://www.nvsp.in/)
Step 2: Click 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' option
Step 3: Fill your credentials and press the 'search' button
Step 4: Your name should now appear at the bottom of the page
Step 5: Click on view details and the page will direct you to your voter slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
Step 6: Click on Print Voter Information' at the bottom of your voter slip and take a print out.
General Elections 2019 in India are being held in seven phases on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple AirPods (2019) Review: Subtlety Rules, And Rivals Can Continue to Look on in Envy
- World Laughter Day: 10 Inspiring Quotes by Famous Comedians
- Sushmita Sen Announces Brother Rajeev's Wedding With TV Actor Charu Asopa in Adorable Post
- You'll Quite Simply Never Guess the Cost of Priyanka Chopra's Jewellery at Billboard Music Awards
- Cyclone Fani: IAF Deploys 3 C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft with Relief Material for Odhisa
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results