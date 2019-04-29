Take the pledge to vote

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Visit nvsp.in to Download Your Voter Slip

Voters must carry photo voter slip for Lok Sabha Polls along with their voter identification card (Voter's ID) or Electors Photo Identity (EPIC) Card.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2019, 7:43 AM IST
Image for Representation.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling is underway in 71 constituencies, spread across nine states for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Since the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it mandatory to carry photo voter slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls along with voter identification card or Electors Photo Identity (EPIC) Card or Voter's ID, you need to make sure your name figures on the voters' list prepared for the 2019 General Elections.

Follow these simple steps to get your Voter Slip for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections:
Go to the official website of the National Voter Services Portal's - nvsp.in

Click the 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' option to get your Lok Sabha Election 2019 voter Slip

Fill your credentials and press the 'search' button to get your 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Voter slip

Your name should now appear at the bottom of the page

After you click on view details, the page will direct you to your voter slip for Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Click Print Voter Information' at the bottom of your Lok Sabha Polls 2019 fourth phase voter slip.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 polling for the fourth phase is going on in parts of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The remaining three phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, General Elections 2019 will be held on May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes for 2019 Lok Sabha Election Result will take place on May 23.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
