Lok Sabha Gives Nod to Establish National Forensic Sciences University, Upgrade Gujarat University

A bill to establish a National Forensic Sciences University by upgrading the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University was passed by Lok Sabha on Sunday without a debate.

The National Forensic Sciences University Bill was introduced in the House in March during the last session. When it came up for passage, it was passed without a debate.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy moved the bill for consideration and passage. The proposed university would facilitate and promote studies and research and help achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law, criminology and other allied areas.

The university will grant degrees and other academic distinctions and will be open to all persons irrespective of gender, race, caste, creed, disability, domicile, ethnicity, social or economic background.

The Lok Sabha also passed a bill which seeks to upgrade the Gujarat-based Raksha Shakti University as an institution of national importance and also change its name. In a brief debate before its passage by a voice vote, Abdul Khaliq of the Congress wondered about the need to upgrade the university.

According to the proposal, the Rashtriya Raksha University (in place of Raksha Shakti University) will be a multi-disciplinary institution to create new knowledge through research and collaboration with different stakeholders. While the Raksha Shakti University is a state university, the Rashtriya Raksha University will be a central institute.

It will also help to fulfil the need for a pool of trained professionals with specialised knowledge and new skill sets in various wings of policing, criminal justice system and correctional administration, according to the bill.