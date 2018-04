Lok Sabha Internship Programme 2018: 100 Posts, Apply before 4th May 2018

Lok Sabha Internship Programme 2018 to fill 100 Internship Positions for duration of 3 months and 1 month in the Lok Sabha Secretariat has begun on its official website - sri.nic.in. It's an opportunity for young and dynamic talent for acquainting themselves with the working of parliamentary democracy through Parliamentary Internship. Outstanding and interested candidates must apply for the Loksabha Internship Programme 2018 on or before 4th May 2018, 5PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://sri.nic.in Step 2 - Click on 'Online Applications for the Lok Sabha Internship Programme 2018' on the home pageStep 3 - Click on RegisterStep 4 - Click on Login with the required credentialsStep 5 - Fill in the application form and save the formStep 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link - http://sri.nic.in/online-applications-lok-sabha-internship-programme-2018Internship positions for 1 month - 50Internship positions for 3 months – 50The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on closing date of application process.- The applicants must possess outstanding academic record in disciplines such as social sciences, science, languages, environmental studies, law, journalism, finance, management. The applicant must have completed a 2 year Post-Graduate Degree.- The applicant must be pursuing graduation/post graduation in disciplines such as social sciences, science, languages, environmental studies, law, journalism, finance, management.For more details, the applicants must refer to the official advertisement as given below:- The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.20,000 per month and Rs.10,000 for stationery and typing expenses.- The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.20,000 per month and Rs.5000 for stationery and typing expenses.- 2nd July 2018 to 28th September 2018p - 28th June 2018 to 27th July 2018