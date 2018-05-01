GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Lok Sabha Internship Programme 2018: 100 Posts Up for Grabs, Apply before May 4, 2018

It's an opportunity for young and dynamic talent for acquainting themselves with the working of parliamentary democracy through Parliamentary Internship.

Updated:May 1, 2018, 3:06 PM IST
Ministers and Members of Parliament at the SRI inauguration (Lok Sabha website)
Lok Sabha Internship Programme 2018 to fill 100 Internship Positions for duration of 3 months and 1 month in the Lok Sabha Secretariat has begun on its official website - sri.nic.in. It's an opportunity for young and dynamic talent for acquainting themselves with the working of parliamentary democracy through Parliamentary Internship. Outstanding and interested candidates must apply for the Loksabha Internship Programme 2018 on or before 4th May 2018, 5PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply Lok Sabha Internship Programme 2018?
Step 1 – Visit he official website - http://sri.nic.in
Step 2 - Click on 'Online Applications for the Lok Sabha Internship Programme 2018' on the home page
Step 3 - Click on Register
Step 4 - Click on Login with the required credentials
Step 5 - Fill in the application form and save the form
Step 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://sri.nic.in/online-applications-lok-sabha-internship-programme-2018

Lok Sabha Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Internship positions for 1 month - 50
Internship positions for 3 months – 50

Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on closing date of application process.

Eligibility Criteria:
3 Months Internship - The applicants must possess outstanding academic record in disciplines such as social sciences, science, languages, environmental studies, law, journalism, finance, management. The applicant must have completed a 2 year Post-Graduate Degree.

1 Month Student Internship - The applicant must be pursuing graduation/post graduation in disciplines such as social sciences, science, languages, environmental studies, law, journalism, finance, management.
For more details, the applicants must refer to the official advertisement as given below:
http://sri.nic.in/sites/default/files/Detailed%20Advertisement%20for%20Lok%20Sabha%20Intership%20Programme%202018.pdf

Pay Scale:
3 months Internship - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.20,000 per month and Rs.10,000 for stationery and typing expenses.
1 month Student Internship - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.20,000 per month and Rs.5000 for stationery and typing expenses.

Duration of the Internship Programme:
3 months Internship - 2nd July 2018 to 28th September 2018
1 month Student Internship - 28th June 2018 to 27th July 2018

