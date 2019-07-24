Triple Talaq Bill Listed for Consideration, Passage in Lok Sabha Tomorrow, BJP Issues Whip to Its MPs
The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in this first session after it took the oath of office for a second term in May.
The data on central grants to the Central Institute of Classical Tamil was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
New Delhi:The government has listed the contentious triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.
Several opposition parties have bitterly opposed it but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice. Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool
Congress and the DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
The BJP-led NDA enjoys a strong majority in the lower house, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government is set to face an uphill task in Rajya Sabha where
opposition parties have a numerical advantage over the treasury benches.
Some of the BJP's allies, including the JD(U), have also expressed their reservation about the bill.
