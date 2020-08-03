INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram Tests Positive for Covid-19

File photo of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram. (PTI)

File photo of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram. (PTI)

The Congress leader represents Sivaganga Lok Sabha segment from Tamil Nadu.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 1:49 PM IST
Share this:

Lok Sabha MP and son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Karti, on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine.

I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he said in a tweet.

The Congress leader represents Sivaganga Lok Sabha segment from Tamil Nadu.

Next Story
Loading