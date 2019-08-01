Take the pledge to vote

Lok Sabha Passes Amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Rajya Sabha has already passed the bill and with its passage in the lower house, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is set to be amended.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Thursday passed amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, with the government asserting that the spirit behind the law is not to allow companies to die.

Rajya Sabha has already passed the bill and with its passage in the lower house, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is set to be amended.

Responding to the debate on the bill, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the liquidation of a company is not the sole agenda of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

As many as seven sections of the Code are to be amended. Once the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) begins, it has to be completed in 330 days, including litigation stages and judicial process, the minister said, citing proposed amendments.

