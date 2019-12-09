Lok Sabha Passes Arms (Amendment) Bill That Proposes Life Imprisonment for Illegal Arms Makers
The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also ensures that those using firearm in celebratory gunfire, endangering human life or personal safety of others shall be punishable with an imprisonment to two years.
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha.
New Delhi: Makers of illegal arms and those carrying such guns will face maximum punishment of life in jail if convicted under a proposed legislation passed by Lok
Sabha on Monday.
The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also ensures that those using firearm in a rash or negligent manner in celebratory gunfire, endangering human life or personal safety of others shall be punishable with an imprisonment to two years, or with fine which may extend to Rs one lakh, or with both.
Replying to a nearly three-hour-long debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the bill has been brought as a requirement to significantly impose weapons control in the country.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha on Howrah Bridge
- #BoycottPanipat Trends on Twitter After Protest in Rajasthan Over 'Wrong Facts' in Film
- Walmart Apologises for Putting up Christmas Sweaters Featuring Santa Doing Cocaine
- 2019 is Ending But the 'Beginners' Memes are Just Starting
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack