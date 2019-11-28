Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Grant Ownership Rights to Residents of Delhi's 1,731 Illegal Colonies

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to grant ownership rights to residents living in Delhi's 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

The bill was passed by a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition members were defeated.

