Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Grant Ownership Rights to Residents of Delhi's 1,731 Illegal Colonies
The bill was passed by a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition members were defeated.
Parliament House (Reuters).
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to grant ownership rights to residents living in Delhi's 1,731 unauthorised colonies.
The bill was passed by a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition members were defeated.
