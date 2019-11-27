Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Merge Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territories

New Delhi: A Bill which seeks to merge two Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one was passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Bill was passed by voice vote with the government asserting that the merger will fast-track development of the two union territories.

