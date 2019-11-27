English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Merge Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territories
he Bill was passed by voice vote with the government asserting that the merger will fast-track development of the two union territories.
Parliament House (Reuters).
New Delhi: A Bill which seeks to merge two Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one was passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
