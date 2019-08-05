Lok Sabha Passes Bill which Will Ban Commercial Surrogacy
The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 also provides for constitution of surrogacy boards at national and state levels, as well as that the intending couples should not abandon such a child under any condition.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A bill which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy in the country was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday by a voice vote.
Some amendments moved by the opposition were rejected.
