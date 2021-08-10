CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Lok Sabha Passes Key Bill to Restore States' Power to Make Their Own OBC Lists

A constitutional amendment bill requires a special majority for passage in both Houses of Parliament. (Reuters)

Some amendments moved by opposition members were rejected by the House.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC lists, with 385 members voting in its favour and no member opposing it. Some amendments moved by opposition members were rejected by the House.

A constitutional amendment bill requires a special majority for passage in both Houses of Parliament. There should be a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting.

first published:August 10, 2021, 21:13 IST