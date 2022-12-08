Lok Sabha Resumes Debate on Sports, MPs Urge Government to Focus on Rural Areas

Several MPs on Thursday urged the government to create sports infrastructure in rural areas and initiate measures to include rural youth in selections, as the Lok Sabha resumed debate on sports and steps taken by the government in this regard.

The discussion had started in Lok Sabha on March 31, during the Budget Session of Parliament.

Manickam Tagore of the Congress stressed that sports helps in building trust and said it gives confidence and builds trust in community.

“The need for Bharat Jodo is an important process and Bharat Jito can happen only with Bharat Jodo," he said.

Tagore also suggested that private sector should be roped in for development of sports facilities in rural areas.

“Private sector is also an important part of it. How is the ministry planning to encourage private players to support them?" Tagore said.

He alleged that government agencies were hounding those private players who we not supporting the government.

“We have a tax terrorism mentality now. All the agencies are behind the business people… Those who are not supporting the government. Will this mindset be changed? Will private sector players be encouraged to support rural sports events as well?" BJP MP from Sikar Sumedhanand Saraswati lauded Khelo India and said it remains to be seen how the flagship programme brings changes on the ground level. He also urged the government to focus on rural areas in sports.

YSR Congress MP Krishna Devarayalu Lavu said use of drugs had increased across the country and was of the opinion that sports would keep the youth away from substance abuse.

He said while the focus was usually on winning medals and international tournaments, sports was also important for the holistic development of an individual.

“We must understand that sports is a holistic thing. It brings in team spirit, it helps us understand how to get up when one falls… With regards to usage of drugs across the country, if you see statistics from 2017 to 2022, it has jumped across the country… The only way we can curb this menace is if we bring sports to the grassroots level," he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meeting athletes ahead of tournaments. He suggested that selectors should be sent to villages to spot hidden talents in rural areas.

He also suggested that wellness centres in villages be used for testing the capabilities of sports persons.

Malook Nagar of the Bahujan Samaj Party said among popular sports, cricket received more attention and funds and urged the government to provide resources to other sports as well.

On similar lines, Indian Union Muslim League MP Abusamad Samdani said cricket was dominating and urged the government to give equal importance to other sports.

