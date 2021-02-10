Lok Sabha Sits Till 1 Am as Members Participate in Debate on Motion of Thanks

Sitting past midnight, Lok Sabha members participated in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address. After most of the participants had made their point, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House at 1 am Wednesday.

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on Wednesday evening. Lok Sabha usually sits between 4 pm and 9 pm but the timing was increased as members were willing.

President addressed the joint sitting of Parliament on January 29 in the beginning of the Budget Session.