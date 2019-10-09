Take the pledge to vote

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Constitutes Multiple Committees

The Speaker has appointed Vinod Kumar Sonkar as the chairman of the Lok Sabha's committee on ethics, Sunil Kumar Singh of privileges and Ravneet Singh as head of the committee on absence of members from the sittings of the house.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday constituted various committees of the lower house including the panel on ethics, empowerment of women and petitions.

The Speaker has appointed Vinod Kumar Sonkar as the chairman of the Lok Sabha's committee on ethics, Sunil Kumar Singh of privileges and Ravneet Singh as head of the committee on absence of members from the sittings of the house, the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a statement.

Heena Vijaykumar Gavit will chair the panel on empowerment of women, while Rajendra Agrawal will head the committee on government assurances, it said.

Besides them, Shyam Singh Yadav, Virendra Kumar, Raghurama Krishnaraju Kanumuru have been appointed as head of the committees on papers laid on the table, petitions and subordinate legislation, respectively.

The Speaker has also named members of the joint committee on salaries and allowances of members of parliament.

He has also referred the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019, as introduced in the house, to the standing committee on Labour for examination and report within three months.

