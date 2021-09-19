Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Turns Guardian for Children Who Lost Parents to Coronavirus

[ans]The devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic left hundreds of children orphaned, due to which their education is in danger. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has made an effort to secure the future of such children by providing free food and accommodation to them in Kota, along with coaching at a prominent institute.

Birla is providing for 150 such children, who met him at his camp office on Sunday. The children spoke to the speaker about the difficult times they had faced after losing their parents in the second wave. Along with this, they also informed about positive changes in their lives after coming to Kota.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla with his wards in Kota.

The speaker, too, reassured the children that as their guardian he would always stand by them. Birla said that India’s culture inspired him to take the lead in helping families in distress and support them with free education for their children. Food and accommodation should also be arranged for free for children coming from other parts of the country, he added.

The children are currently lodged at Allen Career Institute in Kota. Birla also thanked the management of the institute.

The Speaker also called upon the children to work hard to fulfil their parents’ dreams. The children also said there only goal now was to make best use of the opportunity at hand, and that they aspired to crack medical or engineering entrance examinations in future.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here