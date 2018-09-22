Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Bats for 'One Nation, One Election' Formula

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Saturday backed the concept of holding simultaneous Parliamentary and Assembly polls stressing that it would be beneficial for the nation.Mahajan was speaking here after inaugurating the two-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Indian Region-IV, conference and workshop being hosted by Himachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly.Presiding over the conference, Mahajan who is also the President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Union Indian Region, said it would be beneficial for the nation if Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously.The formula of one nation, one election should be followed, she said.Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri too expressed their views.Apart from deliberating upon holding simultaneous polls, the conference will discuss the effects and benefits of the National e-Legislative system, the increased consumption of narcotics and its side-effects and solutions.