English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha to Become Paperless from Next Session, Says Speaker
During the Zero Hour, several members praised the Speaker for starting a new system under which their name and division number are displayed on the screen in the house, when they are speaking.
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday announced that the Lower House will become paperless from the next session, a move which will save crores of rupees to the exchequer.
During the Zero Hour, several members praised the Speaker for starting a new system under which their name and division number are displayed on the screen in the house, when they are speaking.
Birla told the members that various new initiatives will be taken to improve the functioning of the house and announced that Lok Sabha will become paperless from the next session onwards.
It will save crores of rupees, he said. However, he assured the House that if any member needed paper he or she would be provided.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines
- Zomato Now Delivering Food in 500 Cities; Users in Tier III and Tier IV Towns Are Loving The Idea
- How Cafe Coffee Day Made The Idea of 'Fancy Coffee Shops' Accessible To Middle-Class Indians
- This Bangkok Restaurant’s Soup Has Been Made with the Same Broth for 45 Years
- Bruce Lee's Daughter Calls Portrayal of Her Father in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' a 'Mockery'
Photogallery
Loading...