Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Lok Sabha to Become Paperless from Next Session, Says Speaker

During the Zero Hour, several members praised the Speaker for starting a new system under which their name and division number are displayed on the screen in the house, when they are speaking.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 10:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lok Sabha to Become Paperless from Next Session, Says Speaker
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday announced that the Lower House will become paperless from the next session, a move which will save crores of rupees to the exchequer.

During the Zero Hour, several members praised the Speaker for starting a new system under which their name and division number are displayed on the screen in the house, when they are speaking.

Birla told the members that various new initiatives will be taken to improve the functioning of the house and announced that Lok Sabha will become paperless from the next session onwards.

It will save crores of rupees, he said. However, he assured the House that if any member needed paper he or she would be provided.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram