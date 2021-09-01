Lokayukta Sleuths Raids Sarpanch's Premises in MP's Rewa, Shocked to Find Wealth Worth Rs 11 Crore

The special police establishment of Lokayukta in Madhya Pradesh was in shock when they raided the premises of sarpanch Sudha Singh who heads the Gram Panchayat Baijnath in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

She has been found in possession of two bungalows worth Rs 3.5 crore and one of these plush houses is built on one-acre land with a sprawling garden and a swimming pool.

Till now, the ‘rich’ woman has been found in possession of 36 plots and mere a dozen of them are worth Rs 80 lakh, said an officer engaged in the raid. The remaining plots are being valued and are expected to be around Rs 3 crore. A dozen of these land pieces are based in and outside Rewa. The sarpanch has been found in possession of 30 vehicles at her four establishments and owns two crusher plants.

The investigators have also stumbled upon ornaments of gold and silver during the raids.

The investigators said that the sarpanch managed to earn a fortune with the help of illegal limestone mining and stone crushers.

Despite being a rural panchayat head, the sarpanch and her family lives a life of luxury which had stunned the investigators. The plush house in which the family lived was equipped with a posh garden, a swimming pool and imported household items, the officers said.

The action was on at the four establishments owned by the sarpanch and the officers were busy valuing the properties found in the raid by Wednesday morning, said a senior officer of Lokayukta in Rewa. The total value of assets could surge further once the valuation is completed. The raids at the premises of the woman sarpanch had started in the wee hours on Tuesday.

