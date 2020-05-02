Lokpal Member Justice AK Tripathi, Who Tested Positive for Covid-19 Last Month, Succumbs to Infection

New Delhi: Lokpal member Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi died of the coronavirus infection on Saturday. The former chief justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest at New Delhi's Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre of AIIMS. He was 62.

Speaking to News18, Justice PC Ghose, head of the Lokpal, confirmed the news and expressed his deep condolences.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condoled Justice Tripathi's demise.

"He was a distinguished judge of Patna High Court and Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC. We had practised together in Patna HC too," Prasad said in a tweet. "Sincere condolences to his wife Alka Tripathi and the entire family."

Justice Tripathi tested positive for the coronavirus last month and had been in the intensive care unit after his admission. He was on ventilator support for more than a fortnight but could not be revived, sources said.

Justice Tripathi, after being admitted to AIIMS last month, was later shifted to the trauma centre that provides treatment mostly to victims of road accidents but was recently converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, according to sources. He was reportedly the first patient to have been shifted to the facility.

Justice Tripathi was one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal. He had also served as the Additional Advocate General for the state of Bihar and was elevated to the post of Additional Judge of the Patna High Court and later became the Chief Justice.

He was appointed as the Judicial Member of the Lokpal on March 23 last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

