1-min read

London Police Arrest Pakistan National on Money Laundering Charges

Moti was arrested by officials of the Charring Cross Police Station in London.

Manoj Gupta | CNN-News18

Updated:August 29, 2018, 5:23 PM IST
Jabir Moti (Image: News18)
Jabir Moti, a Pakistan national, was arrested by the London Police on Friday on charges of money laundering.

Moti was arrested by officials of the Charring Cross Police Station in London. He was later produced him to court.

India had made requests for Moti’s arrest earlier. He is allegedly involved in drug smuggling, extortion and other criminal activities.

According to sources, Moti is involved in investments spanning across the Middle East, UK, Europe, Africa, countries of the South East Asia and Pakistan.

Of late, Moti was also looking for dual nationality status in Barabudur and Antigua and Dominican Republic and a permanent resident status in Hungary. Jabir Moti also holds a ten-year visa in the UK.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
