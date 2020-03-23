London-returnee Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Cases in Andhra Pradesh Goes Up
One of the seven patients has already recovered and has been discharged from hospital in Nellore after a second test came out negative, the State Medical and Health Department said.
For representation: A passenger wearing face mask and gloves as a precaution against COVID-19 peeps out of a train window at Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad on March 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Telangana: As the state administration enforced a virtual curfew to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of the virus- hit cases shot up to seven on Monday with a youth, who returned to Visakhapatnam from London, testing positive.
One of the seven patients has already recovered and has been discharged from hospital in Nellore after a second test came out negative, the State Medical and Health Department said.
The department sent 181 samples for examination following suspicion of coronavirus, and 166 of them tested negative.
The result of eight more samples was awaited, the department said in the latest bulletin.
The state government identified 14,038 people who returned from various foreign countries in the last few days and kept 11,560 under home isolation.
Another 52 are undergoing treatment with symptoms in hospitals while another 2,426 completed the 28-day observation period.
Meanwhile, the state government attached four IAS officers to the Medical and Health Department to coordinate the anti-coronavirus measures.
While the Central government declared three districts Visakhapatnam, Krishna and Prakasam as high risk, prohibitory orders under Sections 133 and 144 CrPC have been clamped in at least seven districts of the state till March
31.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor has Found a Cool Three-Step Way to Greet People During Social Distancing
- Deepika Padukone Taking Piano Lessons, Shah Rukh Khan Learning to Play Guitar During Self-quarantine
- Watch: Buildings in China Light up with Health Workers' Faces to Pay Them a Tribute
- Often Mocked, Air India Has Proved Its Worth During Coronavirus Crisis
- Anand Mahindra Offers to Provide Ventilators, Opens up Resorts for Coronavirus Care Facility