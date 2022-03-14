London Station Gets Bengali Signage, Mamata Banerjee Hails 'Victory of Culture & Heritage'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed pride over signage of a London Metro station at Whitechapel Station Bengali in Bengali, calling it a “victory of culture and heritage.”

“Proud to note that the London Tube Rail has accepted Bengali as a language of signage at Whitechapel Station, signifying the increasing global importance and strength of the 1,000-year-old Bengali language,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said in a Tweet. Banerjee added that the move underlined how the Bengali diaspora should work together in common cultural directions.

It underlines that the diaspora should work together in common cultural directions. It is a victory of our culture and heritage.(2/2)— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2022

The signboards written in English and Bengali was undertaken by the London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council following a council and community-led campaign, according to a statement. Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs also hailed the move. “Delighted to see bilingual signs now installed at Whitechapel station — in both English and Bangla,” he said in a tweet.

Delighted to see bilingual signs now installed at Whitechapel station - in both English and Bangla - funded by @TowerHamletsNow. Thanks to everyone who has worked on this campaign with us, and to @SadiqKhan for helping us to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/lpZJ5YgwO1 — Mayor John Biggs (@MayorJohnBiggs) March 10, 2022

The Whitechapel area of London houses a number of Bengali expatriates from Bangladesh and India.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.