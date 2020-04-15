Lone Covid-19 Patient in Meghalaya Dies, CM Sangma Expresses Grief
The lone COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya died on Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.
File photo of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma. (PTI)
Shillong: The lone COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya died on Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.
Sixty nine-year-old Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, the founder of Bethany Hospital, died at 2.45 am in the morning, a family member said.
I am deeply saddened to inform that the first #COVID19 positive patient in Meghalaya passed away this morning at 2:45 am. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 15, 2020
Dr Sailo had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday evening. "I am saddened to inform that the first #COVID19 positive patient in Meghalaya passed away this morning at 2.45 am. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," the chief minister tweeted.
