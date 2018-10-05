Lone Mumbai Tenant Who Held up Bhendi Bazar Redevelopment Faces Arrest For Not Paying Fine in SC

The lone woman tenant who had withheld the redevelopment of Rs 4000 crore Bhendi Bazar Cluster in Mumbai for months has landed herself in trouble by approaching the Supreme Court.The top court has given Sugra Begum two weeks to deposit Rs 10,000 as fine or face arrest."As a last chance, two weeks time is granted from today to comply with the order of payment of costs of Rs 10,000. If the same is not complied with, non-bailable warrants will be issued," ordered a bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman.Last year, Bombay High Court had asked Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to evict Begum and seek help of police authorities if she does not cooperate.Begum, who lived on the ground floor of Sharafally Moomji Chawla, was the last person in the building, with 53 other tenants having vacated their premises and moving to the transit accommodation. She had claimed the property belonged to Waqf Board in order to stall eviction.The redevelopment project envisages the demolition of 250 dilapidated buildings, 1,250 shops and the rehabilitation of 3,200 families living in the area.Begum moved the Supreme Court against the eviction order but the apex court dismissed her petition with a cost of Rs 10,000.Senior advocate CU Singh appeared for the lone tenant while senior lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Shyam Divan had to show up for MHADA to ensure her eviction.