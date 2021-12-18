Long Distance Trains To Have Reserved Berths For Women: Railway Minister  

Indian Railways has been taking steps for better accommodation and convenience of the women passengers in long distance trains. Now, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the long distance trains will have reserved berths for women.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “In order to ensure comfortable and safe travel of women passengers in long distance trains, Indian Railways has allotted special berths for women and several other facilities.”

The minister added that six berths in sleeper class of long distance Mail and Express trains as well as the same number of berths in 3AC class of Garib Rath, Rajdhani, Duronto and fully AC Express trains will be reserved for women. The quota will be applicable for women passengers irrespective of their age and travelling alone or with a group of women.

The Railway Minister also added that in every sleeper coach six to seven lower berth coaches, four to five lower berths in 3AC coaches, three to four berths in 2AC coaches will be reserved for senior citizens, women above the age of 45 years and pregnant women. The Union Minister informed that the reserved quota of seats for this category will be fixed as per number of coaches in the trains.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that special arrangements have been made for the security of women and all passengers.

“Police and public order are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and District Police have been given special instructions to provide better security to the women passengers,” added Vaishnaw.

The Railway Minister said that Indian Railway last year, from October 17, has started a special initiative Meri Saheli which aims at providing security to the women.

