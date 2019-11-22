New Delhi: Just going out for a long drive in an automatic car. That is what 30-year-old Saurabh Sharma, a businessman, had thought before undertaking an eight-hour-long drive. Little did he know that the drive would end with a swollen leg and an emergency trip to the hospital.

Sharma suffered a pulmonary embolism, a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs, because of his non-stop eight-hour-long drive in automatic car while donning tight-fitting denims.

Sharma was on his way to Rishikesh in his automatic car, when he started feeling a pain in his calves. According to an Indian Express report, he ignored the pain. However, two days later his legs were swollen. "I suffered a blackout for five minutes apart from breathlessness and sweating," he was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

He fainted and was found by his colleagues who rushed him to a hospital. At the hospital, the doctors found that Sharma's BP and pulse rate were very low and had to perform CPR to revive him. He was then put on a 24-hour dialysis therapy after he found that his kidneys were unable to function properly.

The Indian Express report quoted Dr Naveen Bhamri, the Director & HoD of Cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital (Shalimar Bagh) where Sharma was treated, as saying that the prolonged sitting in uncomfortable clothes had led to the problem.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.