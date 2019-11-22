Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Long Drive, an Automatic Car & Tight Jeans Become Recipe for 30-year-old Delhi Man's Near Death Experience

30-year-old Saurabh Sharma suffered a pulmonary embolism, a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs, because of his non-stop eight-hour-long drive in tight-fitting denims.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Long Drive, an Automatic Car & Tight Jeans Become Recipe for 30-year-old Delhi Man's Near Death Experience
Representative image.

New Delhi: Just going out for a long drive in an automatic car. That is what 30-year-old Saurabh Sharma, a businessman, had thought before undertaking an eight-hour-long drive. Little did he know that the drive would end with a swollen leg and an emergency trip to the hospital.

Sharma suffered a pulmonary embolism, a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs, because of his non-stop eight-hour-long drive in automatic car while donning tight-fitting denims.

Sharma was on his way to Rishikesh in his automatic car, when he started feeling a pain in his calves. According to an Indian Express report, he ignored the pain. However, two days later his legs were swollen. "I suffered a blackout for five minutes apart from breathlessness and sweating," he was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

He fainted and was found by his colleagues who rushed him to a hospital. At the hospital, the doctors found that Sharma's BP and pulse rate were very low and had to perform CPR to revive him. He was then put on a 24-hour dialysis therapy after he found that his kidneys were unable to function properly.

The Indian Express report quoted Dr Naveen Bhamri, the Director & HoD of Cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital (Shalimar Bagh) where Sharma was treated, as saying that the prolonged sitting in uncomfortable clothes had led to the problem.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram