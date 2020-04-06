Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Long Fight Against Covid-19 But Can't Give Up, Modi Tells Indians, Advocates Use of Face Covers Even at Home

Addressing BJP workers to mark the 40th foundation day of the party, he also appreciated the maturity shown by people during the lockdown, describing it as unprecedented.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2020, 2:30 PM IST
Long Fight Against Covid-19 But Can't Give Up, Modi Tells Indians, Advocates Use of Face Covers Even at Home
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India's efforts to combat coronavirus have set an example and it is among countries which understood the pandemic's seriousness and took various timely decisions to combat the virus.

Addressing BJP workers to mark the 40th foundation day of the party, he also appreciated the maturity shown by people during the lockdown, describing it as unprecedented.

"We got to see our collective strength on Sunday evening," he said referring to the countrywide exercise to switch off lights and illuminate diyas for nine minutes to show India's collective strength to fight the deadly virus.

He also urged BJP workers to follow a five-point agenda, including working to ensure that no poor goes hungry.

He asked them to follow the guidelines issues by party president J P Nadda.

Fight against coronavirus is no less than war, Modi said, asking BJP workers to donate and encourage others to contribute to the PM-CARES fund.

Calling the war against coronavirus a long fight, PM Modi said one must not give up. He also advocated that people use face covers not only outside but also at home and practice social distancing as it was key to keep the virus at bay.

