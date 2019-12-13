Long Queues at Guwahati Markets as Locals Rush to Stock up Essentials Amid Reports of Relaxed Curfew

Guwahati: Goods flew off shelves as locals rushed to stock up essential items after shops and markets in Guwahati opened Friday morning amid reports that

curfew has been relaxed, which were later dismissed by the authorities.

Long queues were seen outside shops at the Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road areas with people coming out in their cars and two-wheelers after some local channels reported that the prohibitory orders have been relaxed from 6 am to 1 pm.

An Assam Police spokesman later clarified that there was no order about the curfew being relaxed and restrictions will be in force.

The restrictions were imposed amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Security forces personnel who are manning each and every corner of the city, however, did not enforce closure of the markets and restrict movement of vehicles.

Long queues were seen outside grocery stores, shops selling poultry items and fish. Many said they were stocking items for at least three-four days in wake of the uncertainties amid the protests.

Several people were heard at the market saying they even got dressed for office after the reports of curfew relaxations. However, schools and offices remained shut.

Flag marches by the Army and personnel of the security forces are being conducted across the city.

Also, civic workers were seen clearing barricades, bricks and stones, burnt tyres and other things that dotted the city roads after the pitched battle between protestors and police on Thursday that left two persons dead.

Public transport, including buses, were off roads. According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come

from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.